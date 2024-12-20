Jokic closed with 34 points (13-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 loss to Portland.

Jokic had an excellent shooting night, but the Nuggets were solidly outclassed off the glass in the loss, mostly due to Jokic's poor result in the category. Jokic has dipped below 10 rebounds only five times this season, and his inability to reach a double-double should be considered an outlier event. He currently ranks fifth in the league with 18 double-doubles, but he leads the league with 10 triple-doubles.