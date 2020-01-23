Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Logs triple-double versus Rockets

Jokic amassed 19 points (8-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 loss to the Rockets.

Jokic struggled from the field and committed six turnovers but produced his eighth triple-double through 44 games this season. While his numbers have dipped a bit compared to last year, including his scoring, assist and rebounding averages, Jokic is actually on pace to eclipse his previous record of 12 triple-doubles, which he accomplished across 80 games in 2018-19.