Jokic recorded 23 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 16 rebounds, 10 assists and one block Sunday in a 122-105 home win over the Lakers.

Jokic's triple-double coincided with the Nuggets' statement win over the defending champions. He now owns six triple-doubles, only one behind league leader Luka Doncic, with seven. It marked Jokic's first triple-double since Jan. 14 (vs. GSW), but the MVP candidate cleaned up in between that span by averaging 29.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists across 13 games.