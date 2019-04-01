Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Lone performance in tough loss

Jokic finished with 23 points (11-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 95-90 loss to the Wizards.

Jokic was basically the only Nuggets player worth talking about Sunday as they lost to Washington in a game that could cruel their chances of finishing with the top seed in the West. Jokic contributed across the board but received very little support from any of his teammates. They now have to travel to Oakland to face the Warriors in a game that could ultimately decide who ends as the number one seed.