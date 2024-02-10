Jokic racked up 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 135-106 loss to Sacramento.

Domantas Sabonis got the better of Jokic in the lopsided loss, logging nine more rebounds then the All-Star. Absences from Michael Porter (knee) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) had a negative effect on Denver's efficiency, and the adjusted supporting cast didn't provide much help to Jokic, who was the only Nugget to score over 20 points.