Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Low shot volume in narrow win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic accumulated 22 points (6-11 FG, 10-11 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 128-125 win over Utah.
Jokic's double-double lacked its usual pop, but 11 appearances at the charity stripe and a high rebound total helped to buoy his bottom line. He ceded most of the heavy lifting to Jamal Murray, who kept making shots to keep ahead of the short-handed Jazz. The Nuggets take on the Lakers next, and it will be Jokic's first appearance against them after an injury sidelined him in their only other meeting this season.
