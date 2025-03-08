Jokic recorded 31 points (13-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 21 rebounds, 22 assists and three steals across 45 minutes in Friday's 149-141 overtime win over the Suns.

Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 20 boards and 20 assists in a single game. The star center took over the game on multiple occasions and carried Denver to a huge overtime win whole doing something no other player in the history of the league had ever done. Posting these numbers isn't something new for Jokic, though. This was his 23rd game with at least 30 points and his fifth with at least 20 boards, but it was his first with 20 or more dimes in 2024-25. Doing it all at the same time, though? That's something that had never been achieved in league history until this epic effort from the three-time MVP winner. He also has four triple-doubles in eight contests since the end of the All-Star break.