Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Massive double-double in defeat

Jokic produced 28 points (10-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 21 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in the Nuggets' 114-108 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Jokic's dominating play in a tough matchup versus Rudy Gobert was a bright spot on a disappointing night for the Nuggets. The 23-year-old's night could have been even better had he been at least a tad more accurate from three-point range, but he still mustered his best scoring total of the last four games. Jokic's assist total was also a team high, and his performance qualified as his 14th double-double in the last 19 contests. Jokic's stellar January includes averages of 25.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steal.