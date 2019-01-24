Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Massive double-double in loss
Jokic produced 28 points (10-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with a season-high 21 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in the Nuggets' 114-108 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.
Jokic's dominating play in a tough matchup versus Rudy Gobert was a bright spot on a disappointing night for the Nuggets. The 23-year-old's night could have been even better had he been at least a tad more accurate from three-point range, but he still mustered his best scoring total of the last four games. Jokic's assist total was also a team high, and his performance qualified as his 14th double-double in the last 19 contests. One development bears watching is any discipline that may be handed down to Jokic as a result of the first-quarter skirmish between Mason Plumlee and Utah's Derrick Favors that resulted in the two players getting ejected from the contest. Jokic and Jamal Murray both left the bench during the scuffle, though neither player expressed concern about a potential suspension ahead of Denver's next game Friday against the Suns, per T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com.
