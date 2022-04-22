Jokic totaled 37 points (14-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 118-113 loss to the Warriors.

Jokic delivered another impressive double-double and carried the Nuggets, but he can't do all the heavy lifting on his own and the Nuggets once again fell short and are down 0-3 in the series. Despite the team's struggles, Jokic is having a strong series and is averaging 29.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game so far.