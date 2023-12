Jokic logged 36 points (13-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 13 rebounds, 14 assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 123-117 loss to the Kings.

Jokic's eighth-triple-double matches the combined total of the rest of the league in the category, a staggering stat that aptly illustrates Jokic's dominance. His brilliance wasn't enough to turn the tide against the Kings, who proved to be a stern test with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis enjoying massive totals.