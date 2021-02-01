Jokic tied his career-high with 47 points (17-26 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT) and added 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 37 minutes in Sunday's 128-117 win over the Jazz.

Jokic was the main reason why the Nuggets ended Utah's 11-game winning streak, with his 33-point first half helping propel Denver to the victory column. The talented big man bolstered his early case for NBA MVP honors with yet another huge performance, and he's now recorded a double-double in all 20 of the Nuggets' games this season.