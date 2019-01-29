Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Matches season high in steals
Jokic accumulated 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four steals, and three assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 95-92 win over the Grizzlies.
Jokic matched his season high in steals, swiping four for the third time this season. While he finished with fewer boards and dimes than usual in a grind-it-out game against a team that likes to limit possessions, Jokic is maintaining career highs in points, assists, and steals per game while averaging a double-double.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles in easy win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Suspended for Friday's game•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Massive double-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Bounces back with triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts career-high scoring total•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-double streak extends•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...