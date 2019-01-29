Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Matches season high in steals

Jokic accumulated 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four steals, and three assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 95-92 win over the Grizzlies.

Jokic matched his season high in steals, swiping four for the third time this season. While he finished with fewer boards and dimes than usual in a grind-it-out game against a team that likes to limit possessions, Jokic is maintaining career highs in points, assists, and steals per game while averaging a double-double.