Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Matches season-low in points
Jokic had nine points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FG), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 23 minutes of a 109-89 win against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.
Jokic has cooled off since his hot start to the year, as he matched a season-low in points. The 24-year-old opened the year on a strong note with three double-doubles and two triple-doubles through his first four games but has since hit a wall. He'll look to end his skid on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
