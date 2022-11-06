Jokic had 21 points (9-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Saturday's 126-101 victory over the Spurs.

It was just another night at the office for Jokic on Saturday as the big man racked up 21 points and did not miss a shot in the second half. He didn't have to shoot a whole lot, as the Nuggets scored 40 points in the first quarter to jump out to an early lead and never looked back. Jokic did, however, manage to dish out another 10 dimes, his second game in a row with double-digit assists and fourth time in nine games this season.