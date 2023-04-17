Jokic accumulated 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 28 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 109-80 victory over Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Jokic fouled out in just 28 minutes, limiting his ability to take advantage of what ended up being a favorable matchup. In hindsight, the coaching staff would have probably given Jokic some rest down the stretch, especially with the margin blowing out to 29 points in the third quarter. Jokic should now be rested and raring to go in Game 2.