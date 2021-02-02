Jokic and the Nuggets won't play Monday against the Pistons after the game was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This announcement came only 10 minutes before tipoff. It's unclear as to whether Denver will be cleared to play Thursday against the Lakers.
