Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Monster double-double in win

Jokic supplied 23 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 34 minutes in the Nuggets' win over the Thunder on Friday.

Jokic came up with a huge double-double to propel the Nuggets past the Thunder in a much-needed win after losing to Houston on Thursday. Jokic bounced back in a big way from just moderate production in that game, and he will continue to be one of the most elite options at center as the season draws to a close.