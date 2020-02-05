Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Monster line in win

Jokic finished with 29 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 127-99 victory over Portland.

Jokic turned in arguably his best all-around performance of the season, lifting the Nuggets to a comfortable victory. He has been a top-five player over the past month, a far cry from where he was earlier in the season. Congratulations if you managed to buy-low on him after his slow start and he should now continue to be an easy first-round player the rest of the way.