Jokic finished Friday's Game 3 loss to the Suns with 32 points (13-29 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 20 rebounds, 10 assists and a block.
Once again, the Nuggets were overwhelmed by Chris Paul (27 points), Devin Booker (28) and company, but Jokic was able to keep them within striking distance for most of the second half. The big man had an uncharacteristically poor night at the free throw line, but he more than made up for it with his most combined points, rebounds and assists (62) since a 47-point, 15-rebound, eight-assist effort against Memphis back on April 19.
