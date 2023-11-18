Jokic closed Friday's 115-110 loss to the Pelicans with 26 points (10-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds, 18 assists and one block across 36 minutes.

There are not enough adjectives to describe what Jokic has been doing this season, but this was perhaps his best game of the campaign yet. The 18 assists tied a career-high mark for him, and aside from notching his fifth triple-double of the season in just 12 contests, he was absolutely dominant on both ends of the court. Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 14.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game so far, and he's putting in elite numbers that are worthy enough of another MVP candidacy.