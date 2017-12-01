Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: MRI results clean, out 'several' games

Jokic's (ankle) MRI returned negative Friday, though he's still expected to miss several games, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Both Jokic's X-rays and MRI returned negative -- a great sign for him and the Nuggets. That said, the injury is still significant enough to sideline him for "several" games, as vague as that may be. In the meantime, Mason Plumlee will seemingly start at center and be the main beneficiary of Jokic's absence, while Kenneth Faried will probably also see extended run at the position. More updates on Jokic's status should emerge as he goes through his recovery.