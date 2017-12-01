Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: MRI results clean, out 'several' games
Jokic's (ankle) MRI returned negative Friday, though he's still expected to miss several games, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Both Jokic's X-rays and MRI returned negative -- a great sign for him and the Nuggets. That said, the injury is still significant enough to sideline him for "several" games, as vague as that may be. In the meantime, Mason Plumlee will seemingly start at center and be the main beneficiary of Jokic's absence, while Kenneth Faried will probably also see extended run at the position. More updates on Jokic's status should emerge as he goes through his recovery.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out Saturday, no timetable for return•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Injury not believed to be serious•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out for remainder of game Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Headed to locker room•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Disappointing night in lopsided loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will play Friday•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...