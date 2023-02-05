Jokic finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 18 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 128-108 win over the Hawks.

Jokic took a back seat as a scorer while Jamal Murray led the scoring charge with a season-high 41 points, but the two-time MVP proved that he can continue to produce a crooked fantasy line even when he sacrifices some usage. In addition to getting triple-doubles in three straight games to bring his season averages to 24.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 10.1 assists per contest, Jokic has also recorded at least one assist and one block in each of those three contests.