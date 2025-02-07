Jokic had 28 points (11-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 112-90 victory over the Magic.

Jokic dominated while leading the Nuggets with game-high marks in both rebounds and assists. The superstar also finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Michael Porter (30 points). Jokic has racked up five consecutive contests with a double-double better, and in that five-game span, he has averaged 29.8 points, 12.4 assists, 10.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 35.4 minutes per game.