Jokic was named to the All-NBA First Team, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This news is unsurprising given that Jokic was given his second consecutive MVP award this season. The year will mark his third First Team All-NBA selection, first earning the accolade in 2018-19. During this regular season, Jokic appeared in 74 games and averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds -- both career highs -- 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks. He also shot a career-high 58.3 percent from the field. During the five-game first-round series against the Warriors, he averaged 31.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks.