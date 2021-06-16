Jokic was named to the All-NBA First Team.

This is unsurprising, as Jokic was named MVP earlier in June. Jokic played every game this season, and he averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals. He also shot 56.6 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from deep. Jokic averaged similar numbers in the playoffs, but the Nuggets were swept by the Suns in the second round.