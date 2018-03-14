Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Near double-double in loss

Jokic produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Lakers.

The third-year big man fell a rebound short of hitting at least a double-double for the third time in four games, yet his final line was still rock-solid. Jokic carries triple-double upside each time he steps on the court, but his usage on the offensive end does tend to go through its fair share of fluctuations, as evidenced by the fact he's now put up single-digit shot attempts in four of seven March contests. The fact teammate Wilson Chandler has become a lot more involved since shortly before the All-Star break is likely also having a degree of effect on Jokic's overall production; however, he's still posting impressive averages of 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals across seven games in the current month.