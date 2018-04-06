Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Near triple-double in Thursday's win
Jokic produced 16 points (6-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Thursday's 100-96 win over the Timberwolves.
Jokic struggled with his shot overall, but it was his tip-in off a Will Barton miss with 4.3 seconds remaining that gave the Nuggets their final margin of victory. The big man's 30.0 percent success rate from the floor was his poorest since March 26, while his scoring total was his first under 20 in the last five games. Jokic has now double-doubled in four of the last five contests, and with Denver on the verge of climbing back into the Western Conference playoff picture, his usage should remain through the roof over the last three games of the season.
