Jokic posted 28 points (11-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes during the Nuggets' 115-106 win over the Hornets on Sunday.

It was another stat-stuffing performance from the three-time MVP on Sunday, and Jokic finished one rebound shy from recording his 12th triple-double of the regular season. He is up to a league-leading 21 double-doubles on the year, and he's opened the 2025-26 regular season averaging 29.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks over 34.9 minutes per game