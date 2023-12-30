Jokic recorded 19 points (9-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 119-93 loss to the Thunder.

Jokic missed just one shot from the field and ended three assists away from recording a triple-double while also dealing with the threat of Chet Holmgren on the defensive side of the ball. However, this game was the perfect proof that he can't do everything on his own to carry the Nuggets, especially against top-rated defenses such as the Thunder's. Jokic remains an elite fantasy asset and probably the best player in the NBA across all categories. Plus, he has had double-doubles with six assists or more in his last six appearances.