Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Nearly triple-doubles against MIN
Jokic provided seven points, (3-13 FG, 1-5 3PT), 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a 104-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.
Jokic continues to post lackluster scoring lines but it's hard to argue with the counting statistics. It's actually the fifth time this month that Jokic has failed to reach double figures in scoring despite the fact that he's averaging 9.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game in that span. That's why he's one of the most valuable players in fantasy and he should remain a triple-double threat for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Far from spectacular in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Almost triple-doubles in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Reduced playing time in blowout•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Not listed on injury report•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Says he's 'fine'•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Heads to X-ray room•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.