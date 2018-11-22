Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Nearly triple-doubles against MIN

Jokic provided seven points, (3-13 FG, 1-5 3PT), 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a 104-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Jokic continues to post lackluster scoring lines but it's hard to argue with the counting statistics. It's actually the fifth time this month that Jokic has failed to reach double figures in scoring despite the fact that he's averaging 9.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game in that span. That's why he's one of the most valuable players in fantasy and he should remain a triple-double threat for the remainder of the season.