Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Nearly triple-doubles in big win

Jokic registered 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in the Nuggets' 119-110 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Jokic has scored 20 points or more in four of the last five games, double-doubling in each. He fell just an assist shy of a triple-double in each of the last two games as well, so his production is as robust as ever as the regular season winds down. Factoring in Friday's production, Jokic is averaging 19.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals across 31.6 minutes over the last five games.