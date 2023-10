Jokic supplied 28 points (12-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 128-95 win over the Thunder.

Jokic led all players in Sunday's contest in scoring and rebounds while finishing with a double-double performance, his third game of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in as many games. Jokic's 14 boards marks the most of the young season, now having tallied at least 22 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in every appearance this year.