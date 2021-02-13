Jokic recorded 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block over 37 minutes in Friday's 97-95 win over the Thunder.

Jokic took charge for the Nuggets on Friday, and he came within one assist of his first triple-double in nearly a month. He was a team leader in scoring, rebounds and assists during the narrow victory and should remain heavily involved for Denver going forward.