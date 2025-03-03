Jokic finished with 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 110-103 loss to Boston.
Jokic once again put forth a well-rounded showcase Sunday, leading all Nuggets in rebounds and assists while finishing as one of three players with 20 or more points and one dime short of a triple-double. Jokic has posted at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in six of his last 10 contests.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another 20-15-15 performance•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Strong offensively in triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Season-high 19 assists in victory•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Just misses triple-double Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Starting in All-Star Game•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-double against Blazers•