Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Nears triple-double in loss
Jokic compiled 29 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 loss to the Raptors.
Jokic led the team in shot attempts and was efficient in all three phases. He rounded out his double-double with his highest rebounding total since Feb. 5 while also easily leading the team in assists. Jokic had been quiet on the boards over the last three contests, but he remains capable of exploiting soft frontcourt matchups as well as any center in the game.
