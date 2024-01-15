Jokic finished Sunday's 117-109 victory over the Pacers with 25 points (12-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes.

Jokic led all players in Sunday's contest in rebounds and assists while finishing with a team-high-tying scoring mark and ending one dime short of a triple-double. Jokic, who also added a team-high-tying steals total, has finished with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 23 games this season, including in three straight contests.