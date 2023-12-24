Jokic finished with 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 102-95 victory over the Hornets.

Jokic put forth another all-around performance in Saturday's win, leading the team in assists while reaching double figures in rebounds and points, and ending one assist short of a triple-double. Jokic has recorded a double-double in three straight games and in 26 contests this season.