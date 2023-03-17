Jokic amassed 30 points (14-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 119-100 win over Detroit.

Jokic fell one assist short of a triple-double Thursday, but he recorded a double-double after failing to reach that mark Tuesday against the Raptors. While Jokic's standing in the MVP race has decreased recently, he's scored 30-plus points in three of his last four appearances, averaging 32.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 36.5 minutes per game during that time