Jokic scored two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3 Pt, 2-2 FT) with seven assists, three rebounds and a steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday night's win over the Clippers.

Jokic only took two shots in the game, both coming in the second quarter. He instead focused on setting up his teammates, racking up seven first-half assists before sitting for the entire second half. The reigning MVP dished out his first of four first-quarter assists to Bruce Brown for an easy layup before setting up Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for a three to give the Nuggets their first lead of the game. On the downside, Jokic did turn it over four times in just 16 minutes of action, while also being charged with four fouls.