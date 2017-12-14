Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Not listed on Friday's injury report

Jokic (ankle) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Jokic was available to play off the bench Wednesday against the Celtics, but coach Mike Malone opted to keep him out of the game because he "didn't think he was ready." That said, it may be wise to check and see if Jokic takes back his normal spot in the starting lineup Friday before deploying him in lineups. If Jokic is announced as a starter, it still wouldn't be a surprise if the Nuggets kept a close eye on his minutes considering the lengthy seven-game absence.