Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Not listed on Friday's injury report
Jokic (ankle) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Jokic was available to play off the bench Wednesday against the Celtics, but coach Mike Malone opted to keep him out of the game because he "didn't think he was ready." That said, it may be wise to check and see if Jokic takes back his normal spot in the starting lineup Friday before deploying him in lineups. If Jokic is announced as a starter, it still wouldn't be a surprise if the Nuggets kept a close eye on his minutes considering the lengthy seven-game absence.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Doesn't play despite clearance•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Coming off bench in return Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable Wednesday vs. Boston•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: To remain sidelined Sunday•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.