Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Not listed on injury report
Jokic is not listed on the Nuggets' injury report in advance of Thursday's game against the Hawks, TJ McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Jokic was taken in for X-rays after Tuesday's loss to Houston, and while the team hasn't offered much in the way of details, Jokic proclaimed himself "fine" as of Tuesday night, and the fact that he's not on the injury report indicates that he should be in the starting lineup Thursday night.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Says he's 'fine'•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Heads to X-ray room•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 20 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Drops 37 points, 21 boards in Friday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Struggles against Grizzlies•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Unusual double-double Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...