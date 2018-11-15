Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Not listed on injury report

Jokic is not listed on the Nuggets' injury report in advance of Thursday's game against the Hawks, TJ McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Jokic was taken in for X-rays after Tuesday's loss to Houston, and while the team hasn't offered much in the way of details, Jokic proclaimed himself "fine" as of Tuesday night, and the fact that he's not on the injury report indicates that he should be in the starting lineup Thursday night.