Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Not on injury report for Sunday

Jokic (elbow) is not listed on the team's injury report in advance of Sunday's preseason contest against the Spurs, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Jokic sat out Wednesday's preseason affair against the Lakers with a right elbow strain, but the discomfort has seemingly subsided. As a result, he should be expected to play and start Sunday's contest unless word emerges to the contrary.