Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Not on injury report for Sunday
Jokic (elbow) is not listed on the team's injury report in advance of Sunday's preseason contest against the Spurs, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.
Jokic sat out Wednesday's preseason affair against the Lakers with a right elbow strain, but the discomfort has seemingly subsided. As a result, he should be expected to play and start Sunday's contest unless word emerges to the contrary.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out Wednesday with elbow strain•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 12 points in preseason debut•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Fills up stat sheet in regular-season finale•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 23 in Sunday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts fourth straight double-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Powers win with third straight double-double•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...