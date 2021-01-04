Jokic tallied 19 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and 12 assists in 32 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 124-109 win over the Timberwolves.

Jokic's triple-double was his fourth in six games this season and the 45th overall of his career. In addition to averaging 22.3 points, 12.8 assists and 11.3 rebounds per game, Jokic is also providing elite efficiency with 61.7/81.8/43.8 percent shooting splits from the field, free-throw line and three-point range, respectively. Though Jokic looks like an early MVP frontrunner, his juicy stat lines haven't translated to victories, as Denver sits at a disappointing 2-4 even after Sunday's win.