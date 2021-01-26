Jokic posted 20 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes Monday in the Nuggets' 117-113 win over the Mavericks.

Jokic continued his streak of double-doubles, achieving the statistical feat for the 17th time in as many games. The fact that Monday's line was a relatively "down" performance for Jokic is a testament to his dominance. He's currently averaging 25.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game, all of which are career highs.