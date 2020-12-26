Jokic scored 24 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT) and totaled nine rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in Friday's loss to the Clippers.

Despite consecutive losses to open the season for Denver, Jokic has looked impressive on the floor, and he fell just one rebound shy of his second straight triple-double in the Christmas Day loss. Fantasy managers who invested a first-round pick on Jokic based on his multi-category skillset have nothing to be disappointed in thus far.