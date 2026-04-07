Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Notches triple-double in OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic produced 35 points (15-31 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 13 assists, five steals and two blocks in 43 minutes during Monday's 137-132 overtime victory over Portland.
The Nuggets faced a 14-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter, but Jokic's strong play down the stretch helped to force overtime, and he eventually helped Denver come up with the win. This marks the star center's second triple-double through three April appearances, and the third time he's put up 30-plus points in his last five matchups. Jokic's five steals were an added bonus, as he'd been held without a steal in his previous two showings before Monday.
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