Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Notches triple-double versus Clippers
Jokic notched 23 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes during Saturday's 134-115 win over the Clippers.
Jokic thrived in this up-and-down affair, notching his ninth triple-double of the season as he filled up the box score. He attempted just 14 shots and played 34 minutes in this one -- a testament to his ability to dominate in smaller sample sizes. Jokic has been a huge boon to his club's march toward the postseason and will look to keep it rolling Monday against the Trail Blazers.
