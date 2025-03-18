Head coach Michael Malone doesn't think Jokic (elbow) will play in Monday's game against the Warriors, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Official confirmation on the superstar big man's status should arrive closer to Monday's tipoff, but fantasy managers shouldn't plan on having Jokic available against the Warriors. Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan would figure to split the center minutes if Jokic is ultimately ruled out.