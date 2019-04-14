Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Offensively timid in Game One loss

Jokic ended with 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, 14 assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 101-96 loss to the Spurs.

Jokic attempted just nine field-goals, ending with 10 points in 36 minutes. While the offense was basically non-existent, he added 14 rebounds and 14 assists, finishing with a triple-double. The Nuggets were certainly far from their best in the loss and will need to get things turned around quickly if they are to remain in the playoffs. Although it was only one game, Jokic needs to take more control, especially on the offensive end, as the Nuggets look to get their first playoff victory in quite some time.